Washington Commanders Prepare for Season Opener Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders are set to kick off the 2024 NFL season with a highly anticipated road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This exciting game will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the event on FOX, featuring Kevin Kugler as the play-by-play announcer, Daryl Johnston serving as the analyst, and Laura Okman reporting from the sidelines.

In preparation for this season opener, the Commanders have concluded their final practice, focusing on strategies and team dynamics ahead of their encounter with the Buccaneers. The Commanders aim to start the season strong, relying on their training and team cohesion developed throughout the preseason.

The game marks a significant moment for both teams as they look to establish their presence in the league this year. The Commanders will be looking to make a statement right from the start, especially against a formidable opponent like the Buccaneers.