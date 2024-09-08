Sports
Texas Climbs to No. 2 in AP College Football Poll After Dominating Michigan
The latest Associated Press (AP) Top 25 college football rankings have been released, showcasing significant movement among the top teams following a thrilling week of games. Texas has risen to the No. 2 position after a commanding victory over the defending College Football Playoff champion, Michigan.
In Week 3’s AP Poll, Georgia maintains its place at the top with 54 first-place votes, while Texas garnered four votes as a result of their impressive win on the road against Michigan, defeating them 31-12. Ohio State, previously ranked second, has slipped to No. 3, despite a decisive shutout against Western Michigan.
Michigan’s loss has pushed them down to No. 17, marking a notable shift for the Wolverines, who have not been outside the top ten in nearly three years. The defeat also impacts Notre Dame, which fell from the No. 5 position to No. 18 after losing to the unranked Northern Illinois, marking a 13-spot drop, the largest this year.
Tennessee and Miami have entered the top ten this week, reflecting their successful performances in recent games. Tennessee, now at No. 7, has shown remarkable improvement with a current average victory margin of 53.5 points per game, bolstered by a ranked win against NC State.
In addition to Texas’ resurgence, Northern Illinois is making headlines as the first team outside the Power 5 conferences to enter the rankings, underscoring a competitive landscape as the College Football Playoff approaches. The Huskies’ victory over Notre Dame has solidified their position, granting them an early edge in the race for an automatic playoff bid.
