Texas Lottery Results for September 7, 2024

The Texas Lottery has announced the results for various draw games played on September 7, 2024. Winners are encouraged to check their tickets against the published results.

The Powerball draw resulted in the numbers: 14, 34, 37, 55, and 63, with a Powerball number of 20 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.

In the Daily 4 game, the morning draw resulted in the numbers 2-6-6, with a FIREBALL of 6. The day draw yielded 7-0-5 and a FIREBALL of 0, while the evening draw brought 4-1-8 with a FIREBALL of 7. The night draw concluded with the numbers 9-7-0 and a FIREBALL of 7.

The Scratch-off tickets also produced notable results. In the morning, the draw was 9-6-0-5 with a FIREBALL of 8, followed by 5-8-7-1 during the day with a FIREBALL of 8. The evening draw showed 5-2-8-1 with a FIREBALL of 8, and the night draw listed the numbers 5-0-9-0 and a FIREBALL of 5.

In the Texas Two-Step game, the numbers drawn were 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 11, 15, 17, 19, 20, and 22 in the morning. The day draw revealed 04, 05, 06, 08, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, and 21, while the evening draw showed 01, 03, 04, 06, 08, 10, 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, and 23. In the night, the numbers were 01, 04, 08, 09, 12, 13, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

Furthermore, the Lotto Texas draw yielded the numbers 11, 18, 19, 29, and 32, providing another opportunity for players to potentially win a substantial prize.

Players are reminded that lottery tickets can be purchased in person at various retailers including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Additionally, online ticket purchasing is available through various authorized platforms in designated U.S. states and territories.