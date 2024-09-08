King Charles Attends Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II

The King has attended a church service near Balmoral to commemorate the second anniversary of the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The event took place at Crathie Kirk, a place of worship regularly attended by the late Queen, on a sunny Sunday morning.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the maroon state Bentley, with the King seen adjusting his cuffs in preparation for the poignant service. Camilla was dressed in a green jacket and hat, smiling at photographers during their arrival.

A small group of well-wishers gathered outside the church to catch a glimpse of the monarch. Among them was Diane Brandish, a tourist from Christchurch, New Zealand, who remarked on the unexpected pleasure of seeing the King, noting that many in New Zealand closely follow the royal family.

As the King waved to the crowd upon entering the church, Brandish expressed appreciation for the moment, referring to it as a delightful surprise during her holiday.

King Charles, aged 75, continues to stay at his Aberdeenshire estate, where Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.

To honor the late Queen’s legacy, tributes have been shared, including a message from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who acknowledged the significance of her 70-year reign. He emphasized her dedication to the UK and Commonwealth, stating that her commitment to service remains invaluable.