Sports
Tennessee Volunteers to Face NC State Wolfpack in Duke’s Mayo Classic
The Tennessee Volunteers and the NC State Wolfpack are set to clash in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, taking place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Both teams enter the matchup with a winning record, having secured victories in their respective opening games of the season. The Volunteers, currently ranked No. 14, achieved a dominating 69-3 win over Chattanooga in their first outing. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava made headlines by setting a school record for passing yards in a half.
On the other hand, the Wolfpack, who are ranked No. 24, are looking to change their fortunes against SEC teams. They have struggled historically, having won only one of their last ten games against such opponents. NC State’s most recent victory was a 38-21 triumph over Western Carolina, demonstrating their capabilities as they head into this challenging matchup.
The Volunteers are favored to win by nine points, with a projected total of 60 points for the game. Factors contributing to this expectation include Tennessee’s impressive offensive performance in their opening week and NC State’s successes in their recent games as well.
Key players to watch include NC State’s proven quarterback, who previously transferred and has demonstrated his skill with over 2,400 passing yards in three separate seasons. He completed an impressive 26 of 40 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the last game, along with a strong performance from their senior running back.
Tennessee’s success in covering the spread in their previous games, along with NC State’s historical difficulties against SEC teams, adds an intriguing layer to this upcoming matchup. The excitement surrounding the Duke’s Mayo Classic is palpable as both teams prepare for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
