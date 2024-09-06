News
Magnitude-4.5 Earthquake Strikes Hunter Region of New South Wales
A magnitude-4.5 earthquake struck the Hunter Region of New South Wales shortly before 6am local time on Saturday. Geoscience Australia reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.
The tremor originated near Muswellbrook, prompting multiple reports of damage and power outages in the area. According to the Seismology Research Centre, this earthquake was noted to have a significant impact, occurring at 5:58am.
Senior seismologist Trevor Allen indicated that the earthquake was felt beyond the immediate Hunter region. Approximately 850 felt reports have been received, with strong sensations reported particularly in Muswellbrook, as well as in areas as far away as Wollongong, Tamworth, and Gulgong.
Initial assessments have indicated that around 100 individuals have reported various forms of property damage. However, it is important to note that these damage reports have yet to be verified. Common issues reported include damage to masonry and hairline cracks in plaster.
The US Geological Survey corroborated the occurrence of the earthquake, noting its epicenter was located in Denman, approximately 26 kilometers south-west of Muswellbrook and 250 kilometers north of Sydney. This event follows two earlier earthquakes in the region, one of which was a magnitude-4.7 tremor on August 23 and another magnitude-4.5 quake on August 24.
