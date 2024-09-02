September 2024 Premium Bonds Winners Announced

The National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the September 2024 Premium Bonds draw, revealing that two fortunate individuals have claimed the coveted £1 million prizes.

The first winner hails from West Sussex, with bond number 388VE682612. This bond, valued at £18,101, was purchased in April 2020.

The second millionaire is from Manchester. Their winning bond number is 569RS008033 and was acquired in February 2024, carrying an overall holding valued at £21,700.

Each month, only two winners receive £1 million; however, a variety of other prizes are also available. In September, 71 people won the second prize of £100,000, while 141 winners claimed £50,000.

Individuals holding Premium Bonds are encouraged to check their winnings via the NS&I website. Winners can review their account through the Premium Bonds prize checker tool, accessible through the NS&I platform.

Premium Bonds do not accumulate interest like standard savings accounts; instead, they participate in monthly prize draws with winnings exempt from UK Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax. The odds of winning currently stand at 21,000 to 1, given that the prize fund rate is at 4.4 percent.

Investors can place amounts ranging from £25 to £50,000 in Premium Bonds, and many choose to automatically reinvest their winnings to enhance future chances of winning.