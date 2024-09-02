Tata Motors Unveils New Curvv ICE Models at Competitive Prices

Tata Motors has officially launched its new Tata Curvv ICE models, starting at a competitive price of ₹9.99 lakh for the petrol variant. This launch coincides with the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance supply chain security, following the introduction of a chip manufacturing plant in Assam, as noted by Shailesh Chandra in a recent interview.

The Curvv ICE and its electric counterpart utilize Tata’s ATLAS platform, featuring a sleek and modern design. Highlights of the model include an LED daytime running light strip positioned above the front grille, as well as full LED lighting for both indicators and headlights. Customers can take advantage of the introductory pricing by placing bookings before October 31.

Distinctive design elements characterize the ICE version, such as front air vents, chrome detailing, and integrated front sensors equipped with cameras. Additionally, the rear section boasts connected LED tail lights and a stylish roof spoiler. Notably, the Curvv ICE is the first in its segment to offer a powered tailgate with gesture controls.

Inside the cabin, the Curvv ICE is expected to come in four trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. A dual-tone burgundy and black interior color scheme accentuates the sophisticated design. Features within the cabin include a four-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a high-quality nine-speaker JBL audio system.

In terms of comfort, the model offers ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a two-step reclining function for rear passengers. Safety features are comprehensive, including a 360-degree camera, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

For engine options, the Curvv ICE presents three distinct choices: a 1.2-litre TGDI turbocharged petrol engine producing 123 bhp and 225 Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generating 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. These engines are paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

The pricing structure for the various models has been detailed as follows: the Revotron Turbo Petrol MT starts at ₹9.99 lakh, while the Hyperion GDi MT begins at ₹13.99 lakh and the Kryojet Diesel MT at ₹11.49 lakh. Automatic variants are also available, with starting prices of ₹12.49 lakh for the Revotron Turbo Petrol DCA, ₹16.49 lakh for the Hyperion GDi DCA, and ₹13.99 lakh for the Kryojet Diesel DCA.