News
Rapid Spread of Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon Forces Evacuations
On Monday, September 9, 2024, a brush fire known as the Airport Fire ignited in Trabuco Canyon, Orange County, around 1:30 p.m. The fire was accidentally started by a public works employee utilizing heavy equipment to move boulders. The situation escalated quickly, with the fire spreading to over 8,500 acres within 24 hours.
According to Orange County Fire Authority Deputy Chief TJ McGovern, smoke was observed emanating from the loaders used by the crew. Despite efforts to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers and loader equipment, the rapid growth of the flames necessitated immediate action.
The fire prompted swift evacuations, with authorities rescuing a family from nearby hiking trails via helicopter. As of Tuesday, more than 1,400 homes have been evacuated, although no structural damage has been reported so far.
Firefighters, exceeding 1,000 in number, have been deployed to manage the flames amidst challenging weather conditions characterized by high temperatures and dry brush. The fire has raised concerns as it threatens residential areas and essential infrastructure.
Evacuation orders have been issued for several communities within the vicinity, including Robinson Ranch, Trabuco Highlands, and the Trabuco Highland apartment complex. Residents in additional areas have received warnings as the fire continues to pose a significant risk.
Efforts to contain the fire face obstacles due to the prevailing heatwave, which has created ideal conditions for wildfires. Meanwhile, emergency shelters have been established for displaced residents, while evacuation sites are operational for both pets and large animals affected by the incident.
