Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training

The Real Madrid basketball team has officially commenced its pre-season training for the 2024/25 season. The players underwent medical examinations at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, located in the Ana de Austria Building.

Following their medical checks, the team conducted a training session at Real Madrid City under the supervision of head coach Chus Mateo. This initial training included stretching and physical exercises in the gym before transitioning to the basketball court for ball handling drills and shooting practice.

As part of their pre-season preparations, Real Madrid has scheduled three friendly matches. The first encounter will be against Benfica on Saturday, 7th September, at La Granadilla de Badajoz, with the match commencing at 8:00 PM CEST. The second friendly will take place on Wednesday, 11th September, against Monaco at the Municipal Sports Pavilion in Pontevedra, also at 8:00 PM.

The final pre-season friendly match will be held on Saturday, 14th September, against Openjobmetis Varese at the Menorca Pavilion, starting at 7:30 PM. These matches aim to help the team prepare for the official season ahead.

Real Madrid’s official season will commence on Saturday, 21st September, with a semi-final matchup in the Endesa Super Cup against Barcelona at 6:30 PM, located in Murcia.