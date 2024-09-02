Sports
Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
The public ballot for tickets to attend Wimbledon 2025 has officially opened. Tennis enthusiasts can now apply for tickets to the prestigious tournament, which will take place from June 30 to July 13, 2025.
Interested individuals have until the end of Monday, September 16, to submit their applications. It is important to note that there is no advantage to applying early; applicants will have equal chances regardless of when they enter the ballot.
To participate, applicants must first create a free account on the myWIMBLEDON website. The ballot entry process is free of charge. Successful applicants will be notified via email starting in October 2024.
Each applicant is allowed to request up to two tickets for themselves and a guest, but only one application is permitted per household. It is not possible to request tickets for specific days or courts, as allocations are made randomly. Successful applicants will receive offers for either one pair of tickets or two single tickets for a single day.
The Championships are renowned for their thrilling matches and top-tier athletes. Amidst the anticipation for the upcoming event, visitors can explore the Wimbledon tennis grounds and museum, which remain open year-round except during the Championships fortnight.
