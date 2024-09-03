School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents

Our school is pleased to announce the introduction of School Cash Online, a safe and secure online payment system designed to streamline the payment of school fees. This initiative aims to provide a more efficient payment process for parents and guardians.

School Cash Online serves as the preferred method for settling all school fees, including essential items such as field trips and special event days like pizza days. This system allows parents to manage payments from the convenience of their computer or smartphone.

By registering for School Cash Online, parents can utilize various payment methods including eCheck, Visa, or MasterCard. The portal is user-friendly, allowing for easy tracking of your child’s activity fees.

For further information and to register, interested parties are encouraged to visit the school’s official website. Should any questions arise, parents are welcomed to contact the school directly for assistance.