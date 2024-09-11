Connect with us

Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, in Mumbai

11 hours ago

Malaika Arora Father Suicide News

Mumbai police confirmed the unfortunate news of Anil Arora, the father of actress and model Malaika Arora, who died by suicide on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Preliminary reports indicate that Anil Arora leaped from a seven-story building located in Bandra at approximately 9:00 AM. While the circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, authorities have stated that no suicide note has been found at the scene.

The Mumbai Police issued a statement regarding the incident, emphasizing that a team is currently present at the location to gather further information.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora’s ex-husband, was seen arriving at the residence of Malaika’s mother, indicating a need for family support during this difficult time. A video of his arrival has also surfaced on social media.

As investigations continue, more details are expected to emerge regarding this heartbreaking incident.

Rachel Adams

