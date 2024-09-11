Entertainment
Edmonton Featured in The Amazing Race Canada Season Finale
The City of Edmonton will play a prominent role as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada reaches its conclusion tonight on CTV at 8 p.m. The final episode of the series will feature the last four teams competing in various challenges throughout the city.
Sarah Jackson, a representative from Explore Edmonton, expressed excitement about the episode, stating, “The scenes that are going to be taking place on tonight’s episode of The Amazing Race really showcase different areas in Edmonton.” She noted that viewers will get a comprehensive glimpse of the city within the hour-long show.
In this finale, participants will ascend nearly 150 feet up the High Level bridge and take a leap of faith. Additionally, the audience will witness landmarks such as the Butterdome at the University of Alberta, the Royal Alberta Museum, and the final checkpoint situated on the field at Commonwealth Stadium.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi remarked on the significance of showcasing Edmonton on both national and international platforms, stating, “The ability to have Edmonton portrayed on the national and international stage does add excitement to our city.” He emphasized that shows like The Amazing Race Canada positively influence the local economy by attracting more visitors.
Among the competitors are local participants Taylor McPherson from Edmonton and Katie Mulkay from Sherwood Park. Regardless of the outcome, they will be featured on CTV Morning Live on Wednesday to discuss their experiences on the show.
Recent Posts
- Apple Discontinues Several iPhone Models Following iPhone 16 Launch
- New Pediatric Urgent Care Center Opens in Aurora
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest
- Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, in Mumbai
- JD Vance Makes Controversial Claims about Haitian Immigrants in Ohio
- Arctic Cold Sweep Across the UK This Week
- Study Reveals Bias in New York Times Covid-19 Coverage
- Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley
- Tata Motors Share Price Experiences Significant Decline
- Oilers Assess Defensive Options Following Roster Changes
- Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash in Hunter Valley
- Mary Trump Expresses Trauma Over Biden Trump’s Debate Performance
- Rico Lewis Shines as England Defeats Finland at Wembley
- Emerging High School Football Talents in Georgia
- MSNBC Expands Fan Engagement Through Live Events
- Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million
- Governor Tim Walz’s Education Policies Under Scrutiny
- Canada and Mexico Play to a Scoreless Draw in Intense Friendly Match
- Viktor Orbán Expected to Address European Parliament Amid Controversy
- Accessing Later-Term Abortions: A Look Inside the Boulder Abortion Clinic