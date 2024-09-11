Edmonton Featured in The Amazing Race Canada Season Finale

The City of Edmonton will play a prominent role as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada reaches its conclusion tonight on CTV at 8 p.m. The final episode of the series will feature the last four teams competing in various challenges throughout the city.

Sarah Jackson, a representative from Explore Edmonton, expressed excitement about the episode, stating, “The scenes that are going to be taking place on tonight’s episode of The Amazing Race really showcase different areas in Edmonton.” She noted that viewers will get a comprehensive glimpse of the city within the hour-long show.

In this finale, participants will ascend nearly 150 feet up the High Level bridge and take a leap of faith. Additionally, the audience will witness landmarks such as the Butterdome at the University of Alberta, the Royal Alberta Museum, and the final checkpoint situated on the field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi remarked on the significance of showcasing Edmonton on both national and international platforms, stating, “The ability to have Edmonton portrayed on the national and international stage does add excitement to our city.” He emphasized that shows like The Amazing Race Canada positively influence the local economy by attracting more visitors.

Among the competitors are local participants Taylor McPherson from Edmonton and Katie Mulkay from Sherwood Park. Regardless of the outcome, they will be featured on CTV Morning Live on Wednesday to discuss their experiences on the show.