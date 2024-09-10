Western Australia Players Selected for Padel World Cup

Four promising tennis athletes from Western Australia have earned the distinguished opportunity to represent Australia at the upcoming Padel World Cup. The selected athletes are Sam Ashenden, Emily Hare, Dominic Bechard, and Vuk Velikovic.

The Asia/Africa qualifiers will take place in Kuwait on September 22, paving the way for the World Cup event scheduled for October in Doha. This tournament will showcase the talents of sixteen countries from the Asia and African regions as they compete for their spots in the 2024 Padel World Cup.

Padel, a sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has seen significant growth in popularity, attracting players from various backgrounds.

WA player Sam Ashenden expressed pride in the opportunity to represent Australia on the global platform, emphasizing the commitment and skill required to compete at this level.

The men’s team, known as the Crocs, includes Tim Brown (Captain) from Sydney, along with Sam Ashenden and Dominic Bechard from Perth. Other members are Jake Benzal from Spain, Emeric Navarro from Sydney/France, and Ross Taylor from Gold Coast. Vuk Velickovic, also hailing from Perth/USA, is part of this team alongside Marious Zelba from Sydney/Spain. The coaching staff comprises Toni Pi Alarcon from Gold Coast/Spain, with Matt Barrelle managing the team from Byron Bay.

On the women’s side, the team named the Crocettes is led by Captain Lexi Dalley from Sydney. Other players include Sacha Alexander from Byron Bay, Jess Bryke from Sydney, Angela Dangond from Sydney, and Emily Hare from Perth. Sarah Morante from Sydney, Jemma Peterswald from Gold Coast, and Ana Renda from Sydney complete the roster. The coaching for this team is overseen by Pascalle Thenaux who is based in Sydney/Spain, with Matt Barrelle again serving as the manager from Byron Bay.

Support for these talented athletes can be extended through donations, which are being facilitated via their GoFundMe page.