Aaron Rodgers Returns, But Jets Fall to 49ers in Season Opener

Aaron Rodgers made his long-awaited season debut on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, returning to the field after an Achilles tendon injury previously limited his first season with the New York Jets to only four plays.

Rodgers completed 13 of 21 passes, throwing for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Although the Jets showed flashes of resilience, the 49ers secured a convincing victory with a final score of 32-19.

The 49ers, despite missing star running back Christian McCaffrey due to injury, dominated the ground game, amassing 181 rushing yards. Jordan Mason stepped up significantly, carrying the ball 28 times for 147 yards and scoring a touchdown, showcasing the team’s depth.

Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged the strong performance of the 49ers, stating, “They executed a lot better than we did. We have to be better.”

During the game, Rodgers displayed moments of brilliance. He orchestrated a 12-play, 70-yard drive that concluded with Breece Hall’s 3-yard touchdown run, bringing the Jets to a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter.

However, the Jets encountered difficulties, recording a turnover and struggling to maintain possession. Their offense faced three-and-out situations in crucial moments, limiting their scoring opportunities and allowing the 49ers to control the tempo of the game.

In the second half, San Francisco pulled ahead decisively. After a methodical opening drive, Mason’s five-yard touchdown extended the lead to 23-7, displaying the 49ers’ effective running strategy.

The Jets’ hopes for a comeback dwindled as the game progressed. They fell short in critical moments, including a failed fourth-and-1 conversion late in the game. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor took over to finish the game for the Jets.

Safety Tony Adams led the Jets defensively with 12 tackles, while Allen Lazard had a notable performance for New York, recording 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets concluded the game with a turnover margin of -2 and will look to improve in their upcoming match against the Tennessee Titans.