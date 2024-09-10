Luton Town Signs Victor Moses on Permanent Contract

Luton Town Football Club has officially announced the signing of free agent Victor Moses on a permanent contract, pending international clearance. The 33-year-old former Nigeria international has recently played for Spartak Moscow in Russia, having joined them in 2021 following a successful loan from Chelsea in the 2020/21 season.

Born in Kaduna, Nigeria, Moses relocated to the UK as a child, where he progressed through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace. During his time at the club, he made 69 appearances and netted 11 goals. In January 2010, he transferred to Wigan Athletic for £2.5 million, making 80 appearances and scoring nine goals before moving to Chelsea for £9 million in 2012.

While at Chelsea, Moses was part of the squad that secured the Europa League title in the 2012/13 season. Over approximately nine years at the club, he made 128 appearances and scored 18 goals, winning both the Premier League and FA Cup in consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. He later transferred to Spartak Moscow for £4.5 million in 2021, where he also claimed the Russian Cup title.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards commented on the signing, stating, ‘Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us.’ Edwards praised Moses for his versatility and tactical awareness, noting that he can play in various roles and positions.

Moses expressed his enthusiasm about joining Luton Town in his first interview with the club’s media team. He stated, ‘I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going.’ He emphasized his desire to contribute to the club’s success and help them return to the Premier League.