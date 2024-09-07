Sports
Sonia Bompastor’s Debut as Chelsea Women Head Coach
Sonia Bompastor has officially taken charge as the head coach of Chelsea Women, marking her debut at Kingsmeadow during a friendly match against the Dutch team, Feyenoord.
In this first encounter, Bompastor has introduced three players to the squad, allowing them to make their home debuts. Chelsea’s starting lineup features Musovic in goal, with Bronze, Bright serving as captain, and Buchanan forming the defensive line.
Alongside the defensive players, Charles and the midfield addition Nusken are set to contribute to the team’s control of the field. On the wings, Rytting Kaneryd will join the attack alongside James and Baltimore, providing support to striker Ramirez.
The full team includes substitutes: Hampton, Bjorn, Mpome, Bernabe, Lawrence, Perisset, Ingle, Hamano, and Reiten, showcasing a blend of experienced and new players as Chelsea prepares for the upcoming Women’s Super League campaign.
