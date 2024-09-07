Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka Set for U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final

NEW YORK (AP) — The stage is set for the women’s singles final at the U.S. Open, where Jessica Pegula will face Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, is aiming to claim her second consecutive U.S. Open title after losing to the champion last year. Her remarkable form this season includes reaching all four hard-court Grand Slam finals and currently holding an impressive 11-match win streak.

Jessica Pegula, the home favorite, will be competing in her first Grand Slam final at the age of 30. She has become the oldest American woman in the Open Era to reach a maiden final. Pegula’s journey has been impressive, highlighted by her victories at the Berlin and Toronto tournaments this year.

In their previous encounters, Sabalenka has emerged victorious in five of the seven meetings against Pegula. The most recent clash occurred at the Cincinnati Open, where Sabalenka secured a win in the final, marking her as the only player to defeat Pegula during the North American hard-court swing this summer.

Both players have shown exceptional performance during the U.S. Open, each dropping only one set in their respective matches. Notably, Pegula achieved a significant upset by defeating world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

The highly anticipated match is set to begin at 4 PM ET, and fans in the United States can watch the action live on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. By advancing to the final, both Sabalenka and Pegula have already secured $1,800,000, with the winner set to receive a prize of $3,600,000.