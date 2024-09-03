Sports
Iga Świątek Draws Inspiration from Ted Lasso as She Advances to Quarterfinals
Polish tennis player Iga Świątek has advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s singles tournament following her victory over Liudmila Samsonova.
As the number one ranked player, Świątek has credited the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso, for providing her with a sense of positivity on the court.
In attendance at the match was Jason Sudeikis, the show’s co-developer, star, writer, and executive producer. Following the game, Świątek remarked on the influence of Ted Lasso, stating, “It’s a totally different sport because [in Ted Lasso] it’s all about team spirit.”
She continued, explaining that while there is a team dynamic in her corner, the nature of tennis requires individual focus on the court.
Despite knowing Sudeikis was watching, Świątek successfully maintained her focus during the match. She humorously noted, “I actually tried to avoid looking at the screens, but I saw him tonight.”
Following her win, she took to social media to celebrate, simply posting, “QF @usopen,” accompanied by a gif of the beloved character Ted Lasso with his trademark yellow “Believe” poster.
As for Sudeikis, he may soon return to work, as last month it was reported that significant progress has been made in the development of Season 4 of Ted Lasso, with cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift having their options picked up by Warner Bros. Television.
