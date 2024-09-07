Sports
Curtis McGrath and James Turner Shine at the Paris 2024 Paralympics
Australia’s Curtis McGrath has achieved remarkable success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by winning his fourth gold medal in the men’s kayak single 200m KL2 event. This victory marks a significant personal milestone for McGrath, as he completes a hat-trick of wins in this particular event.
Alongside McGrath’s impressive performance, Australian para athlete James Turner also made headlines by clinching gold in the men’s 100m T36 final. This win adds to his previous success in the 400m T36 event, making it a total of four career gold medals for Turner.
In addition, Australia celebrated further achievements in para canoeing, with Dylan Littlehales securing a silver medal in the men’s kayak single 200m KL3 event. The competition was stiff, but Littlehales demonstrated exceptional skill and determination.
Rheed McCracken’s performance in the men’s 800m T34 earned him a bronze medal, narrowly finishing ahead of his competitors. Susan Seipel also contributed to the Australian medal tally by winning bronze in the women’s va’a single 200m VL2 event.
In para table tennis, Australia secured two additional bronze medals as both Lina Lei and Lin Ma lost in their respective semifinals. In para table tennis, it is standard for both losing semifinalists to be awarded bronze medals.
As the Games continue, Australia is expected to see more exciting moments from its athletes, highlighting the dedication and perseverance of those competing on this international stage.
