Sports
James Turner Sets New World Record at Paris Paralympics
Australian sprinter James Turner has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking his own world record in the men’s T36 400m event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
On Tuesday at the Stade de France, Turner displayed exceptional speed right from the start. He quickly gained a lead as the athletes approached the penultimate bend.
The 28-year-old athlete surged ahead with a breathtaking pace down the final stretch, ultimately finishing the race with a time of 51.54 seconds. This time surpasses his previous world record of 51.71 seconds, which he established in Dubai in 2019.
This gold medal marks Turner’s third in Paralympic history, having previously won gold at the Rio and Tokyo Games.
Turner’s victory also contributed to Australia’s medal tally, being the country’s ninth gold medal in the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics and the first gold secured on the track.
