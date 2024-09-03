Entertainment
New Booking Period Announced for Magic Mike Live in London
Channing Tatum and his co-producers have announced a new booking period for the hit show Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London.
Tickets will be available for performances through to Sunday, 31 August 2025, starting today, Monday, 2 September 2024.
The cast includes various talented performers such as Theo O. Bailey, Clare Billson, and Daniel Blessing, among others, showcasing their skills in a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular.
Since its debut in London’s Leicester Square in November 2018, Magic Mike Live has performed over 2000 shows, captivating more than 650,000 audience members in London and over 1.5 million worldwide.
The production is not only based on the popular films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL but has also inspired a new television series on HBO Max called Finding Magic Mike, as well as the third movie installment, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Magic Mike Live is recognized as an international phenomenon, initially premiering in Las Vegas in April 2017, and has since dazzled audiences in various cities, including Berlin, Australia, Miami, and Dallas.
Upon entering the uniquely designed venue, audience members step into Magic Mike’s mythical club, where they can enjoy an evening filled with exhilarating performances from a diverse group of world-class artists.
Guests also have the option to indulge in pre- and post-show drinks and dining experiences at two bespoke lounges called Permission and Archive & Myth, crafted by Rachel O’Toole, the designer for Magic Mike Live.
Additionally, patrons can book a Luxe Seats package that offers prime seating, complimentary cocktails, and a personal concierge escort to the show, along with a meet and greet with select dancers afterward.
The show is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, while Luke Broadlick serves as the associate director. Various artistic and technical design roles collectively contribute to this celebrated production.
