Entertainment
Finale Approaches for Season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ Featuring Jenn Tran
The Season 21 finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ is set to air on Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The episode will reveal who receives Jenn Tran‘s final rose after an intense season.
Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old alumna of ‘The Bachelor’, will choose between the final two contestants: Devin Strader and Marcus Edward. Devin is the owner of a transportation company seeking a partner who enjoys his vibrant personality. Meanwhile, Marcus is a Harvard graduate and military veteran with aspirations to become an astronaut.
The finale will be a live three-hour event, concluding at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can watch the event on ABC, or stream it via ABC.com for cable subscribers. Cord-cutters can access the show through platforms including Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
This season has garnered attention with Tran being the first Asian American bachelorette in the show’s history. Her journey, beginning on July 8, has captivated audiences as she seeks a meaningful connection amid the competition.
Prior to joining ‘The Bachelorette’, Jenn expressed her desire for a partner who exhibits a big personality and enjoys fun interactions. Her journey has been both challenging and inspiring, as she navigates the complexities of finding love.
