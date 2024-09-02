Sports
Sumit Antil Leads India’s Medal Charge at Paris Paralympics 2024
The Paris Paralympics 2024 commenced with the official opening ceremony held on August 28, with events starting from August 29 and concluding on September 8.
India’s performance has been commendable, highlighted by Sumit Antil‘s victory in the men’s javelin throw F64 category, where he set a new Paralympic record with a throw of 70.59 meters. This achievement marked India’s third gold medal at the event.
In addition to Antil’s triumph, Nitesh Kumar secured gold in para badminton in the men’s singles SL3 category, showcasing the strength of Indian athletes in various disciplines.
India’s medal tally has risen to 15, including five silver and seven bronze medals. Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass contributed to this impressive tally by winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event.
Moreover, Nithya Sre claimed a bronze medal in the women’s singles SH6 category after defeating Rani Marlina of Indonesia, further enhancing India’s standing in the medals table.
On Day 5, India continued to find success, as Yogesh Kathuniya earned silver in the men’s discus F56 final, while Suhas Yathiraj faced a challenging match against Lucas Mazur, ultimately settling for silver in the men’s singles SL4 category.
The field of competition at the Paris Paralympics is substantial, featuring around 4,400 athletes from across the globe competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.
Recent Posts
- Inquest Reveals Steve Dymond’s Distress Following Jeremy Kyle Show
- Rennaï Partners with Victoria Beckham Beauty for Canadian Launch
- University of Alberta Transitioning to Canvas Learning Management System
- Pierre Fitzgibbon Resigns as Quebec’s Economy Minister
- Firewalk Studios Takes Concord Offline Following Poor Reception
- Australian Athletes Shine at 2024 Paris Paralympics
- Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney Face Off in Season Opener
- India Shines at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Florida State Offense Struggles in Post-Jordan Travis Era
- School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents
- Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced
- Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments
- Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
- Njabulo Blom Loaned to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from St. Louis CITY SC
- Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model
- Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
- Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
- Chelsea and Crystal Palace Share Points in Thrilling Encounter
- Indian Team Prepares to Face Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup