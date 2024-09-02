Sumit Antil Leads India’s Medal Charge at Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics 2024 commenced with the official opening ceremony held on August 28, with events starting from August 29 and concluding on September 8.

India’s performance has been commendable, highlighted by Sumit Antil‘s victory in the men’s javelin throw F64 category, where he set a new Paralympic record with a throw of 70.59 meters. This achievement marked India’s third gold medal at the event.

In addition to Antil’s triumph, Nitesh Kumar secured gold in para badminton in the men’s singles SL3 category, showcasing the strength of Indian athletes in various disciplines.

India’s medal tally has risen to 15, including five silver and seven bronze medals. Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass contributed to this impressive tally by winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event.

Moreover, Nithya Sre claimed a bronze medal in the women’s singles SH6 category after defeating Rani Marlina of Indonesia, further enhancing India’s standing in the medals table.

On Day 5, India continued to find success, as Yogesh Kathuniya earned silver in the men’s discus F56 final, while Suhas Yathiraj faced a challenging match against Lucas Mazur, ultimately settling for silver in the men’s singles SL4 category.

The field of competition at the Paris Paralympics is substantial, featuring around 4,400 athletes from across the globe competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.