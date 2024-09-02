Sports
Jack Draper Advances to First Grand Slam Quarter-Final at US Open
Jack Draper has successfully secured his place in the quarter-finals of the US Open, marking his first appearance at this stage in a Grand Slam tournament. Draper achieved this feat by decisively defeating Tomas Machac in the fourth round with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.
Known for his affinity for playing in New York, the fast-paced courts have complemented Draper’s playing style exceptionally well. He has not lost a single set in his first four matches, which boosts his confidence as he looks to continue his strong performance.
This journey draws parallels to Emma Raducanu‘s remarkable triumph in 2021, and Draper harbors hopes of replicating her success as he advances in the tournament.
Notably, Draper is now faced with an advantageous opportunity to capture a Grand Slam title since high-profile competitors, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, have been eliminated, while uncertainties linger over Jannik Sinner following a doping scandal.
In a match characterized by dominance, Draper broke Machac’s serve six times, exhibiting his ability to maintain control by earning a sequence of 16 games out of 19 played. His victory came after one hour and 44 minutes of play.
With this triumph, Draper becomes the first British male player to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open since Andy Murray achieved this in 2016. Draper received support from notable figures, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was present in his box during the match.
The momentum shifted in Draper’s favor at a crucial juncture in the first set. An initial break at 3-3 led to a series of seven consecutive games, allowing him to seize dominance as Machac struggled with unforced errors and double faults.
During his on-court interview, Draper expressed delight at improving on his performance from the previous year, stating, “I lost last year in the same round so it is nice to come back and go one better.” He conveyed his excitement regarding playing in New York and his eagerness to continue competing on such prestigious stages.
