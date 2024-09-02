Sports
Alison Levine Eliminated in Paralympic Boccia Quarterfinals
Alison Levine of Canada was eliminated from the women’s Paralympic boccia BC4 competition following a dramatic quarterfinal match against Colombia‘s Leidy Chica Chica on Saturday.
Levine, who holds the world’s No. 2 ranking, maintained a slim 2-0 lead against the world’s No. 1 Chica midway through the contest. However, Chica scored two points in the third end, leveling the match at 2-2.
The rivals remained tied throughout the fourth and final end, until Chica made the decisive throw with her last ball, earning one point to secure a 3-2 victory.
Levine expressed her disappointment after the match, stating, “Unfortunately, it was a gold medal match in the quarter finals.” During the earlier pool play, Levine recorded two wins and one loss, whereas Chica finished undefeated with a perfect 3-0 record.
Following her loss, Chica was eventually upset in the semi-finals by Lin Ximei of China. Levine was the last hope for Canadian medals in boccia, as her compatriots Danik Allard, Iulian Ciobanu, and Lance Cryderman did not advance past the preliminary rounds.
On Tuesday morning, Levine will return to competition, this time partnered with Ciobanu in the BC4 mixed pairs event. The duo, ranked No. 3 in the world, previously won a bronze medal at the 2022 world championships.
In 2023, Ciobanu and Levine achieved victory in the Parapan Am gold medal match against Chica, who competed alongside her brother, Edilson Chica. The Canadian pair also clinched gold at the 2024 Povoa World Boccia Cup in July.
Levine remains optimistic ahead of their Pool B preliminary round match against the Chinese team of Lin Ximei and Zheng Yuansen, stating, “We’re both fired up. We’re both hungry. We’re just going to give it our all.”
Recent Posts
- Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney Face Off in Season Opener
- India Shines at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Florida State Offense Struggles in Post-Jordan Travis Era
- School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents
- Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced
- Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments
- Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
- Njabulo Blom Loaned to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from St. Louis CITY SC
- Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model
- Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
- Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
- Chelsea and Crystal Palace Share Points in Thrilling Encounter
- Indian Team Prepares to Face Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup
- Celebrating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary with Drawing Activities
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Share Heartwarming Maternity Photoshoot Amidst Pregnancy Speculations
- Fire Incident at Château Frontenac in Quebec
- Florida State Seminoles Football Team Faces Challenging Start to the Season
- Paul Magnier Triumphs in Opening Stage of the 2024 Race
- Odyssey Jones’ WWE Status in Question Following Profile Removal