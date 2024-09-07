Brazilian Olympic Stars Attend Historic NFL Game in São Paulo

On September 6, 2023, notable Brazilian athletes attended the first NFL game held in South America, which took place at the NeoQuimica Arena in São Paulo.

Among the Olympic stars present were artistic gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who recently became Brazil’s most decorated Olympian, and two-time street skateboarding medalist Rayssa Leal. The event also featured Duda Lisboa and Beatriz Souza, both of whom secured gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The match witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles triumphing over the Green Bay Packers with a score of 34-29, while the crowd in attendance exceeded 47,000 fanatics. The Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was a standout performer with three touchdowns to his credit during the game.

Souza showcased her Olympic gold medal to the enthusiastic crowd, adding to the celebration of Brazil’s three lucrative gold medals claimed in Paris. Football fans in the stadium cheered for their teams, even amidst a backdrop of rivalry depicted by the colors worn by the participating teams.

This historical event marks a significant moment for both the NFL and Brazilian sports culture as football continues to unite fans and celebrate athletic achievement.