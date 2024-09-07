Sports
Saquon Barkley Begins New Chapter with Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley took to the field for the first time with his new team during an exciting matchup against the Green Bay Packers on September 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Barkley, who joined the Eagles after six seasons with the New York Giants, experienced a rocky start in the game. On his first carry, he received a toss play but unfortunately slipped and fell for a 5-yard loss, which set a difficult tone for the Eagles’ offense early in the match.
Following Barkley’s initial misstep, the Eagles struggled on their first possession, culminating in an incomplete pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and an interception that allowed the Packers to score a field goal.
Despite the team’s early challenges, Barkley managed to redeem himself later in the game. On the Eagles’ third drive, he caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, giving his team a 7-6 lead and marking their first trip to the end zone of the 2024 season.
The game, which took place in Brazil, featured a playing surface at the Corinthians Arena that combined perennial Ryegrass with artificial fibers, known as GrassMaster. This material mirrors surfaces used in the NFL’s Lincoln Financial Field and Lambeau Field, providing familiarity for both teams.
Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles, making it the second highest average per year salary for a running back in NFL history. The partnership marks a shift for Barkley, who faced contract negotiations with the Giants for two consecutive offseasons.
During his time with the Giants, Barkley solidified his place as a notable player by rushing for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns, in addition to contributing 2,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns throughout his career.
