Jalen Hurts Foundation Pledges Support to Philadelphia Public Schools

This season, every time Jalen Hurts, the star quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, scores a touchdown, it will benefit public schools in Philadelphia.

The Jalen Hurts Foundation has announced a commitment to donate $5,000 for each touchdown he achieves during the 2024-25 season. This initiative is part of Hurts’ Keep It Cool Initiative, aimed at improving conditions in local schools.

Earlier this year, the quarterback had already made contributions to the Philadelphia public school system. His previous donation supported the installation of 300 air conditioning units in 10 schools throughout the district.

The foundation has emphasized the need for continued efforts, particularly after several schools in the city were compelled to send students home due to insufficient cooling systems last week.