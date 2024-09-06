Hunter Woodhall Secures Gold Medal at Paris 2024 Paralympics

American sprinter Hunter Woodhall claimed a gold medal in the 400-meter T62 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on September 6, 2024. He completed the race with an impressive time of 46.36 seconds, finishing 0.54 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Johannes Floors.

This victory marked Woodhall’s first gold medal at the Paralympic Games, following two previous third-place finishes in the same event. The achievement was made even more special as it came just weeks after his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, won gold in the women’s long jump at the Paris Olympics.

Following his successful race, Woodhall took a moment to celebrate with the crowd before rushing to embrace his wife in the stands. This touching moment highlighted the emotional significance of the occasion for both athletes, who have become prominent figures at the Paris Games.

In a heartfelt gesture, Woodhall revealed a message on his bib after the race, which read, “Wyatt Woodhall: This one is for you,” in memory of his late uncle. His emotional response to the victory underscored the challenges he and his wife have faced in their athletic journeys.

Hunter Woodhall, 25, was born with fibular hemimelia and is a double amputee. He and Tara, who met as high school track athletes, have been open about their experiences as athletes and partners, sharing their story leading up to the Olympics and Paralympics.