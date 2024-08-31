P!nk Brings Spectacular Summer Carnival Tour to Edmonton

American pop-rock superstar P!nk is set to deliver an unforgettable performance as part of her Summer Carnival Tour at the Elks’ Bowl in Edmonton. This highly anticipated concert marks the last major event of the season, promising a dazzling display of entertainment.

The show is expected to feature impressive elements, including P!nk soaring above the audience on high wires, captivating visuals such as dancing lips, and an abundance of pyrotechnics. Concert-goers can anticipate a high-energy spectacle filled with dynamic choreography.

Opening for P!nk are legendary artist Sheryl Crow, the Irish rock band The Script, and DJ KidCutUp. The main performance is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., following a series of vibrant acts.

For those interested in attending, video-only seats, which do not offer a view of the stage, are available for $34.85. Verified resale tickets start at $80.73, allowing fans to participate in the exhilarating atmosphere of the concert.

The doors to Commonwealth Stadium will open at 5 p.m., with the show set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. This event is positioned as a can’t-miss opportunity for music enthusiasts looking to enjoy a thrilling night of entertainment.

In addition to the concert, the Peace and Unity Festival 2024 will be taking place, featuring a diverse lineup of performers, visual artists, and speakers. Originally shut down in June, the festival aims to foster dialogue and appreciation for various cultures around the world.

Performers at the festival include Fiesta Cubana, Tzadeka, Edmonton Fiddlers, and Raging Grannies, among others. The festival is planned to be held from 3:30 p.m. until midnight at Beverly Heights Hall, and admission is free.

Art enthusiasts can also explore the Ukrainian legacy art exhibition, showcasing the work of Cheladyn that celebrates the Ukrainian Voice publication, along with an eight-panel display titled ‘Embroidery Tells a Story.’ This artwork highlights the efforts of notable writer and community leader Olena Pchilka.

The exhibition will run from September 3 to 14 at the Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts, with an opening reception on September 6 at 6 p.m.