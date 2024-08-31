Connect with us

LeAnn Rimes Joins The Voice UK as New Judge

2 days ago

Leann Rimes The Voice Uk

The popular singing competition, The Voice UK, is returning for its 2024 season on ITV starting Saturday, August 31. This season brings not only fresh talent but also new judges to the coaching panel.

Returning judges Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am are joined by new faces, including LeAnn Rimes and McFly band members Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. This marks a unique moment in The Voice UK history, as it features a double chair occupied by two members of a single band.

LeAnn Rimes, an acclaimed American singer and songwriter, is renowned for her hit songs, including “How Do I Live Without You” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” from the movie Coyote Ugly. Her career began at the age of 13 with significant commercial success in the country music genre.

With over 40 million records sold worldwide, Rimes has received numerous awards, including Grammy and Billboard Music Awards. She replaces previous judges Anne-Marie and Olly Murs from the last season.

Viewers can look forward to watching LeAnn Rimes, along with Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Tom Fletcher, and Danny Jones, every Saturday night on ITV1, ITVX, and STV.

Rachel Adams

