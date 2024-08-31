Entertainment
LeAnn Rimes Joins The Voice UK as New Judge
The popular singing competition, The Voice UK, is returning for its 2024 season on ITV starting Saturday, August 31. This season brings not only fresh talent but also new judges to the coaching panel.
Returning judges Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am are joined by new faces, including LeAnn Rimes and McFly band members Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. This marks a unique moment in The Voice UK history, as it features a double chair occupied by two members of a single band.
LeAnn Rimes, an acclaimed American singer and songwriter, is renowned for her hit songs, including “How Do I Live Without You” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” from the movie Coyote Ugly. Her career began at the age of 13 with significant commercial success in the country music genre.
With over 40 million records sold worldwide, Rimes has received numerous awards, including Grammy and Billboard Music Awards. She replaces previous judges Anne-Marie and Olly Murs from the last season.
Viewers can look forward to watching LeAnn Rimes, along with Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Tom Fletcher, and Danny Jones, every Saturday night on ITV1, ITVX, and STV.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival