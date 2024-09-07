Swiggy Instamart Launches Free Modak Dispenser for Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai

As Mumbai gears up for the festive celebrations of Ganesh Utsav, Swiggy Instamart has introduced an innovative Modak dispenser on Carter Road. This unique initiative aims to distribute 1,000 modaks daily, completely free of charge, drawing considerable attention from the local community.

The dispenser operates around the clock on September 6th and 7th, providing approximately 142 modaks each hour. Designed with an eye-catching aesthetic, the machine attracts passersby and enhances the festive spirit in the area.

Triggering the dispenser is simple; it features an audio sensor that activates when a bell is rung. Within five seconds, users receive a single, hygienically packed modak in a designated box. Each box is also equipped with a QR code that directs customers to Swiggy Instamart’s dedicated Ganesh Chaturthi section. This section offers a wide array of pooja essentials, modak-making kits, various modak flavors, and eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

The collaboration behind this initiative involves Swiggy along with its partners, Havas Media and Havas Media Tribes, showcasing a united effort towards enhancing the festive experience.

To resonate with the spirit of the occasion, the phrase ‘Ghanti Vajwa, Mithai Milwa’ (ring the bell, get the sweet) is prominently displayed on the dispenser, further enriching its festive ambiance and capturing the interest of social media users.