Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Festival Celebrations and Puja Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, is set to be celebrated on September 7, 2024. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant God, and is observed with great enthusiasm by devotees across India.

The Ganesh Utsav festival lasts for ten days, culminating in Ganesh Visarjan on September 17, 2024. Celebrated primarily in states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, the festival brings communities together in joyous revelry.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for performing the puja on Ganesh Chaturthi is between 11:03 AM and 1:34 PM. Specific city-wise puja timings are as follows:

Pune: 11:18 AM to 1:47 PM

Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM

New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM

Gurgaon: 11:04 AM to 1:35 PM

Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM

Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM

Jaipur: 11:09 AM to 1:40 PM

Hyderabad: 11:00 AM to 1:28 PM

Chandigarh: 11:05 AM to 1:36 PM

Kolkata: 10:20 AM to 12:49 PM

Bengaluru: 11:04 AM to 1:31 PM

Ahmedabad: 11:23 AM to 1:52 PM

This year, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 3:01 PM on September 6 and concludes at 5:37 PM on September 7. Devotees will prepare various offerings for Lord Ganesh, including modak, laddu, pooran poli, kheer, and supari, with modak being particularly favored by the deity.