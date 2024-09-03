Education
Navya Naveli Nanda Enrolls in IIM Ahmedabad’s Blended MBA Program
Guwahati: Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of renowned actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has successfully enrolled in the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad.
Navya, who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, expressed her excitement through an Instagram post, sharing several photos from the prestigious campus. In her post, she stated, “Dreams do come true. The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.”
In addition to the pictures of the campus, Navya also shared moments spent with friends and acknowledged her teacher’s support in helping her succeed in the CAT/IAT entrance exams, which are necessary for admission to IIM.
Previously, Navya hosted a podcast titled “What The Hell Navya,” alongside her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta, where discussions focused on feminism and women’s roles in society. Unlike other members of her family, including her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta clarified that Navya does not intend to pursue a career in acting.
The BPGP, introduced earlier this year, is a hybrid course designed for professionals with at least three years of work experience. It integrates on-campus sessions with live interactive online classes, catering to the needs of working individuals and entrepreneurs.
