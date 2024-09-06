Fatal Incident in Esgenoopetitj First Nation: Police Issue Alert for Armed Suspect

RCMP in New Brunswick have confirmed that one individual has died and another has sustained injuries following a firearm-related incident in Esgenoopetitj First Nation, also known as Burnt Church.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., the RCMP responded to an emergency call reporting a firearm-related injury. Upon their arrival, authorities discovered a 48-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, an Alert Ready notification was issued for the surrounding community, located 180 kilometers northeast of Fredericton. Residents were instructed to remain indoors and advised others to avoid the area.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Keith Martin, who is believed to be armed and poses a potential danger. Authorities report that Martin was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, and a black winter hat, with visible injuries including a bandage and blood on his forehead.

Additionally, Martin was last observed traveling on Diggle Point Road in a dark-colored Hyundai Tucson bearing a Nova Scotia license plate. However, the police have indicated that they are no longer searching for this specific vehicle.

Community members are being urged to activate exterior lights around their homes to assist law enforcement in their search for the suspect.