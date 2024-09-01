News
Labour Day Observances in Halifax and New Brunswick
Monday marks Labour Day in Halifax, a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, celebrating the contributions of the labor movement.
On this public holiday, many retailers and grocery stores will remain closed, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores, while some pharmacies may operate on reduced hours.
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) outlets will also be closed, alongside major shopping centers such as Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing, Sunnyside Mall, and Scotia Square.
Public transit services, including buses and ferries, will run on a holiday schedule, with the Alderney ferry service operating at half-hour frequencies from 7:30 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Notably, Woodside ferry service will not be available on Labour Day.
Canada Post will suspend mail collection and delivery for the day, resuming services on Tuesday. Additionally, municipal solid waste collection will not occur, and the Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed.
However, Kearney Lake and Penhorn Lake will remain open, providing lifeguard supervision. Chocolate Lake will also be open but without lifeguard services, and splash pads in the Halifax Regional Municipality will be accessible.
Most municipally operated facilities will be closed, yet some services will remain available, depending on weather conditions. In-person customer service centers will not operate on Monday, and on-street parking will be free, though motorists must adhere to other posted parking regulations and signage including accessible parking.
Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, major grocery stores and most retailers will also be closed for Labour Day. Transit services will not be operational in Moncton, Saint John, and Fredericton.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival