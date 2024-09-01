Labour Day Observances in Halifax and New Brunswick

Monday marks Labour Day in Halifax, a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, celebrating the contributions of the labor movement.

On this public holiday, many retailers and grocery stores will remain closed, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores, while some pharmacies may operate on reduced hours.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) outlets will also be closed, alongside major shopping centers such as Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing, Sunnyside Mall, and Scotia Square.

Public transit services, including buses and ferries, will run on a holiday schedule, with the Alderney ferry service operating at half-hour frequencies from 7:30 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Notably, Woodside ferry service will not be available on Labour Day.

Canada Post will suspend mail collection and delivery for the day, resuming services on Tuesday. Additionally, municipal solid waste collection will not occur, and the Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed.

However, Kearney Lake and Penhorn Lake will remain open, providing lifeguard supervision. Chocolate Lake will also be open but without lifeguard services, and splash pads in the Halifax Regional Municipality will be accessible.

Most municipally operated facilities will be closed, yet some services will remain available, depending on weather conditions. In-person customer service centers will not operate on Monday, and on-street parking will be free, though motorists must adhere to other posted parking regulations and signage including accessible parking.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, major grocery stores and most retailers will also be closed for Labour Day. Transit services will not be operational in Moncton, Saint John, and Fredericton.