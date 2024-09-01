Sports
D.C. United Defeats Toronto FC with Late Goals
TORONTO — D.C. United achieved a 3-1 victory against Toronto FC in a Major League Soccer match on Saturday, thanks to a late goal by attacker Dominique Badji.
Midfielder Martin Rodriguez, who came on as a substitute, scored earlier in the second half for D.C. United (7-12-9). Gabriel Pirani added another goal in the dying moments of the match, sealing the win for the visitors.
Substitute midfielder Deandre Kerr managed to tie the game for Toronto FC (10-15-4) in the 84th minute. Kerr had replaced star attacker Lorenzo Insigne just earlier, helping to shift the momentum.
Key players Federico Bernardeschi and Jonathan Osorio were unavailable for Toronto FC during this match. Despite this, Toronto had recently enjoyed a successful run, winning six of their past eight matches across all competitions.
D.C. United appeared to have the advantage in terms of rest, having played only twice throughout August leading up to this match, making them more prepared for the contest.
During the first half, Toronto FC controlled 60.6 percent of possession, with both teams having equal opportunities on goal. D.C. United’s offensive efforts, however, intensified in the second half.
Rodriguez’s goal came in the 67th minute, capitalizing on a series of plays that resulted in a close-range tap-in. Toronto pushed back with Kerr’s equalizer soon after, injecting excitement into the match.
However, Badji’s timely strike in the 87th minute shifted the game in favor of D.C. United, followed by Pirani’s goal in injury time to finalize the score at 3-1, much to the dismay of the home crowd at BMO Field.
