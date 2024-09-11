Winners Announced at the 2024 National Television Awards

The National Television Awards 2024 has celebrated the most outstanding programs and personalities in the entertainment industry, with winners announced during the prestigious ceremony held on September 11, 2024.

This annual event, which has been taking place for nearly 30 years, relies on public voting for the majority of its categories. However, the Special Recognition Award and the newly distinguished category for impactful shows remain exceptions, with this year’s honoree exemplifying significant advancements in a long-standing campaign for justice.

Among the notable nominations were various popular shows and personalities, including ‘Deal or No Deal,’ ‘Loose Women,’ and ‘The Chase,’ which ultimately triumphed in a competitive environment.

In the category for the best factual documentary, ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office‘ secured the top spot, showcasing exceptional storytelling and cultural relevance.

David Attenborough was recognized for his lifelong contribution to television, while popular nominees like Alison Hammond and Ant & Dec continued to demonstrate their relevance and appeal in the entertainment sphere.

<p'In the Serial Drama category, 'EastEnders‘ stood out, with Peter Ash winning for his role in ‘Coronation Street,’ reflecting the depth of talent present in British television.

The awards show also highlighted various reality and game shows, with ‘The Traitors‘ victoriously capturing attention and acclaim along with ‘I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’