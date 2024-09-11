Connect with us

Entertainment

Winners Announced at the 2024 National Television Awards

Published

6 hours ago

on

National Television Awards 2024 Winners

The National Television Awards 2024 has celebrated the most outstanding programs and personalities in the entertainment industry, with winners announced during the prestigious ceremony held on September 11, 2024.

This annual event, which has been taking place for nearly 30 years, relies on public voting for the majority of its categories. However, the Special Recognition Award and the newly distinguished category for impactful shows remain exceptions, with this year’s honoree exemplifying significant advancements in a long-standing campaign for justice.

Among the notable nominations were various popular shows and personalities, including ‘Deal or No Deal,’ ‘Loose Women,’ and ‘The Chase,’ which ultimately triumphed in a competitive environment.

In the category for the best factual documentary, ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office‘ secured the top spot, showcasing exceptional storytelling and cultural relevance.

David Attenborough was recognized for his lifelong contribution to television, while popular nominees like Alison Hammond and Ant & Dec continued to demonstrate their relevance and appeal in the entertainment sphere.

<p'In the Serial Drama category, 'EastEnders‘ stood out, with Peter Ash winning for his role in ‘Coronation Street,’ reflecting the depth of talent present in British television.

The awards show also highlighted various reality and game shows, with ‘The Traitors‘ victoriously capturing attention and acclaim along with ‘I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.