Davina McCall Honored with Special Recognition Award at National Television Awards

Davina McCall, a distinguished television presenter, emotionally accepted the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards held on Wednesday. The event celebrated nearly 30 years of her contributions to the television industry.

During the ceremony, a tribute video featuring several personalities praised Davina’s remarkable career, moving her to tears. After sharing a passionate kiss with her boyfriend, Michael Douglas, Davina took to the stage to express her gratitude.

In her acceptance speech, Davina thanked the audience, stating, ‘Thank you so much, this means so much. I can’t even begin to tell you, I don’t even know where to start.’ She also shared her sentiments about her career, mentioning, ‘I love my job, I feel so privileged to be able to share it with you.’

Davina humorously acknowledged the ups and downs of her hosting journey, saying, ‘You might like some of it, not all of it. I’ve presented some turkeys, I know!’

Davina joined the ranks of illustrious previous recipients of the Special Recognition Award, including Sarah Lancashire, Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, Graham Norton, and Billy Connolly.

In a recent interview, she discussed her relationship with Michael Douglas, mentioning that although they have been dating for five years, they have no immediate plans to marry. Their position stems from having both been married before and their desire to maintain stability in their current relationship.