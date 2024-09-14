Wisconsin Football Prepares for Key Match Against Alabama, Welcomes Top Recruits

The University of Wisconsin‘s football team is gearing up for a significant game against the University of Alabama this Saturday. This game, one of the seven home games scheduled for Wisconsin in 2024, presents a strategic opportunity for head coach Luke Fickell to host and impress potential recruits. With a kickoff at 11 a.m. against a formidable opponent like Alabama, the game promises to be a showcase of both talent and atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium.

Coach Luke Fickell recognizes the importance of these games in attracting recruits, emphasizing the impact a vibrant game-day environment can have. He noted, “The No. 1 thing you can do a great job with is playing really well and creating an environment in that stadium that they want to be a part of.” Despite the early kickoff, the Badgers are set to host a sizable contingent of recruits, including several high-profile out-of-state prospects.

The most anticipated visitor this weekend is Cleveland Glenville’s Cincere Johnson, a consensus four-star recruit and ranked No. 111 in the nation for the 2026 class by On3. Alongside Johnson, other notable recruits include four-star Ohio native running back Shahn Alston, and early four-star ranked athlete Roman Voss and tight end Evan Jacobson, who are both expected to attend.

Additionally, two other prospects from the Midwest, tight ends Landen Miree from Cincinnati and Gavin Mueller from Illinois, who have already visited Wisconsin, are also scheduled to attend. Both players have garnered interest from various collegiate programs, indicating their potential impact.

Zachary Washington, a wide receiver from Wheaton St. Francis, Illinois, is another recruit expected at the game. Washington previously visited Wisconsin in April and July and holds offers from Wisconsin and several Power Four schools. Alongside these players, a selection of three-star 2026 recruits, including linemen Braden Wilmes and Benjamin Novak and defensive lineman Jacob Alexander, are anticipated to attend.

Currently, Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranks in the top 25 nationally according to major recruiting outlets such as On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. Hosting such a diverse and high-caliber group of recruits this weekend is pivotal as Wisconsin strives to strengthen its future squad against a backdrop of challenging competition like Alabama.