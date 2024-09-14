How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. Kansas Jayhawks Game

The highly anticipated UNLV Rebels versus Kansas Jayhawks game is scheduled for tonight, September 13, 2024. The match will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Pacific Time) and will be broadcast on ESPN. This game follows UNLV’s significant victory over Utah Tech in the previous week, while Kansas fell short against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

For those tuning in without cable, various streaming options are available to ensure you do not miss the action. Fubo TV offers a compelling option for sports enthusiasts, featuring a seven-day free trial and a variety of collegiate and professional sports channels, including ESPN. With Fubo TV, viewers can enjoy expansive sports coverage, including NFL games and college football.

Alternatively, Sling TV‘s Orange + Blue plan is a cost-effective streaming option that offers sports fans access to channels such as ESPN, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network, among others. Currently, Sling TV provides a promotion that reduces the monthly subscription fee for new subscribers.

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent choice for sports fans, providing access to live college football games, along with a broader bundle that includes Disney+ and ESPN+. The service offers a comprehensive package that is equipped with live game broadcasts and DVR capabilities for recording sessions.

In anticipation of today’s game, fans might want to explore the Amazon College Fan Shop. The shop offers a wide range of officially licensed merchandise, including jerseys, flags, and other memorabilia for dedicated sports enthusiasts.

On the sporting front, Kansas Jayhawks come into the game looking to bounce back after their loss to Illinois. The Jayhawks are currently ranked 31st out of 134 teams, a rank slightly ahead of the UNLV Rebels, who sit at 40th. The matchup will be crucial for both teams as they seek momentum going into the rest of the season, with Kansas hoping to capitalize on their home advantage.