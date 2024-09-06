Zoe Ball Set to Return to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show Amidst Leave Speculation

Zoe Ball, the beloved host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, has been noticeably absent from her program for the past five weeks, raising concerns among her fans regarding her return.

During her absence, fellow presenters Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin have stepped in to cover the morning slot. Zoe last hosted her show on August 8, shortly after returning from another brief break.

Scott Mills addressed Zoe’s absence on August 12, reassuring listeners that he would continue to fill in for her and conveyed his support, stating, “I’m sending you all my love, Zo, as are the team.” This sentiment was echoed by many listeners who have missed her presence.

Recently, the BBC has confirmed that Zoe Ball is set to return to her Breakfast Show later this month. A spokesperson for Radio 2 shared this news with various media outlets, alleviating concerns raised by fans regarding her prolonged leave.

Despite the confirmation of her return, it seems that there will be at least another week’s wait before Zoe resumes her role. Some fans drew attention to the BBC Radio 2 website, which indicated that Scott Mills is scheduled to cover the breakfast show again on September 9.

Before taking her break, Zoe discussed her experiences with anxieties in her career on Jessie Ware‘s Table Manners podcast, emphasizing the importance of family and friends as a support system in the face of challenges.

This period of absence coincides with significant personal losses for Zoe Ball. In April, she revealed the passing of her mother, Julia Peckham, who succumbed to advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 75. Shortly after, she faced grief on the anniversary of her ex-partner Billy Yates’s tragic death.