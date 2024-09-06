Controversy Surrounds Anubhav Sinha’s Netflix Series IC 814 – The Kandahar Hijack

Anubhav Sinha‘s limited-series IC 814 – The Kandahar Hijack, currently streaming on Netflix, has faced significant criticism regarding its portrayal of the 1999 hijacking incident. Observers have raised concerns not only about the accuracy of names used for the hijackers, passengers, and crew, but also about the depiction of critical events related to the incident.

The series has come under scrutiny for how it represents the role of India’s external intelligence agency, RAW, as well as the influence of Pakistan’s ISI. Critics argue that the show minimizes the threat posed by the terrorists and presents a skewed version of the psychological impact on the passengers involved in the crisis.

A notable inconsistency highlighted by critics is the omission of the fact that the hijackers were Islamic terrorists. This portrayal has led to claims that the series downplays the severity of the events that transpired during the hijacking. Incidentally, this has sparked a backlash on social media, with many users expressing their discontent by canceling their Netflix subscriptions.

In response to the growing controversy, Netflix added disclaimers including the real names of the terrorists, aiming to clarify the narrative presented in the series. The criticism has prompted significant public discussion about the responsibilities of filmmakers when interpreting historical events.

The original hijacking incident, which began on December 24, 1999, became a pivotal moment in India’s security history. As the situation unfolded, the government faced immense pressure to resolve the crisis while ensuring the safety of the hostages. The media coverage during this period remains a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by authorities in responding to acts of terrorism.