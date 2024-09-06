Hina Khan Faces Mucositis Amidst Breast Cancer Treatment

Hina Khan, a prominent figure in the Indian television industry, has recently disclosed that she is suffering from mucositis as a side effect of her chemotherapy treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. In a heartfelt post on social media, she reached out to her followers for advice on managing this painful condition, which affects one’s ability to eat.

Mucositis is an inflammatory condition that commonly occurs in patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy. It typically manifests as soreness and inflammation in the mouth or gastrointestinal tract. According to the UK National Health Service, symptoms usually begin a week after starting chemotherapy and two weeks after radiotherapy. This condition arises when treatment damages the rapidly dividing cells lining the digestive tract, leading to vulnerability to ulcers and infections.

In her post, Hina Khan expressed her struggles with eating due to the discomfort caused by mucositis. She stated, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctor’s advice to treat it, it is really hard when you can’t eat. It will greatly help me if any of you have been through it or know any useful remedies.”

Fans and followers have flooded her post with supportive messages and suggestions. Comments included well-wishes for her speedy recovery and reminders to adhere to proper medical guidance during this challenging time.

Hina Khan has been candid about her cancer journey on social media, sharing updates and moments of her life during treatment. Earlier, she revealed her diagnosis and her commitment to overcoming the disease, stating, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease.”