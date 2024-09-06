Andy Robertson Supports Ben Doak Amid Rising Expectations

Andy Robertson, the captain of the Scotland national football team, has expressed his support for young winger Ben Doak following his recent international debut.

Doak, an 18-year-old football talent, made his senior international debut during Scotland’s 3-2 defeat against Poland in the UEFA Nations League. He was substituted in during the 71st minute of the match.

Having joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022, Doak has captured attention with his impressive performance and quick skills. He has made 10 appearances for Liverpool, earning the title of the youngest Scottish player to feature in various competitions.

Robertson, who is also a defender for Liverpool, emphasized the need for patience in developing young players like Doak. He remarked, “I ain’t gonna put any pressure on the wee man. I love Doaky. I’ve got a lot of time for him,” stressing the importance of allowing Doak to grow without excessive pressure.

Currently on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough, Doak is expected to gain valuable experience under the management of Michael Carrick. Robertson acknowledged Carrick’s effectiveness as a coach, stating that Doak will benefit significantly from the loan.

Robertson praised Doak’s natural talent but also highlighted the areas for improvement needed to reach his full potential. He reiterated the importance of being careful not to overwhelm young players with expectations too soon, ensuring they are provided the space to develop and mature.

Ben Doak’s potential was recognized by his new club manager, Michael Carrick, who described him as “a really sharp, quick, and aggressive attacking winger” capable of creating problems for opposing defenses.