English Teacher Wins 2024 Mercury Prize

The indie band English Teacher has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album, titled This Could Be Texas.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at the renowned Abbey Road Studios on Thursday evening. DJ Jamz Supernova revealed the winner among strong competitors, including pop artist Charli XCX, Irish singer CMAT, and rising talents Cat Burns and The Last Dinner Party.

Upon receiving the award, the band members, which consist of guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost, bassist Nicholas Eden, and vocalist Lily Fontaine, expressed their gratitude. Fontaine notably thanked her mother for the album cover artwork, which features Cow and Calf Rocks in Ilkley.

The judges praised The band’s debut as a reflection of the diverse and rich musical landscape of the year, identifying its originality and character. They highlighted the album’s unique blend of surrealism and social insight, which innovatively reinterprets the traditional guitar band format.

Other notable nominees included Corinne Bailey Rae, CMAT, Charli XCX, Ghetts, and several debut albums from artists such as Cat Burns and Nia Archives. A total of twelve albums were in contention, all reflecting the vibrant music scene.

During the ceremony, Bailey Rae commented on the increased opportunities for women in the music industry, emphasizing the importance of diverse voices in art. The evening featured pre-recorded performances from the nominated artists, showcasing the best of British and Irish music.

This achievement for English Teacher follows a remarkable tradition of recognizing impactful music in the industry, with previous winners including Ezra Collective and Wolf Alice.