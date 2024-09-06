Crown Prosecution Service Discontinues Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced the discontinuation of its indecent assault case against Harvey Weinstein. The CPS stated that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction in this matter.

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood film producer, was facing two criminal charges related to alleged indecent assault against a woman, who is now in her 50s, which occurred in London in 1996. The decision was made following a review of the available evidence.

Frank Ferguson, the head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism division, commented on the decision, indicating that the CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review. He emphasized that the review concluded that pursuing further criminal proceedings was no longer feasible.

In a statement from a spokesperson for Weinstein, the former producer expressed gratitude for the outcome, suggesting that justice is still possible in some areas of Western society. Weinstein noted his appreciation for those who contributed to the decision.

Currently, Weinstein is serving a prison sentence in the United States, having already been convicted of rape and sexual misconduct regarding a separate incident in 2013. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February 2023.

In addition to his current incarceration, Weinstein is also awaiting a retrial in Manhattan after a previous conviction for rape was overturned by a New York court. The court found that the admission of testimony regarding uncharged acts in his initial trial was an error.

This recent decision from the CPS has garnered mixed reactions, particularly from individuals affected by Weinstein’s actions. One British actor, who alleges she was assaulted by Weinstein, expressed disappointment and highlighted the broader implications of the CPS’s decision on survivors of sexual violence.