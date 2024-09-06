Ananya Panday Stars in New Series ‘Call Me Bae’

‘Call Me Bae‘ is a newly released series on Prime Video featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role. The show is described as a tale of a young woman navigating her life after experiencing a major downfall from a life of luxury to one of self-discovery and independence.

The series introduces Bella Chowdhary, referred to as Bae, a modern character who embodies the spirit of contemporary youth. Initially perceived as a character with a privileged background, the narrative explores her struggles and growth as she relocates to Mumbai and learns to earn a living and establish her identity.

Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, ‘Call Me Bae’ tackles themes such as loneliness, finding purpose, and the challenges of modern relationships. It is described as a blend of reality and fantasy, appealing primarily to a younger audience, particularly teenagers.

Alongside Ananya Panday, the series features Vir Das in a key role as Satyajit Sen, a boss at a television news channel who is depicted as critical of social media journalism. This dynamic adds depth to the storyline as Bae confronts societal challenges in her new career.

The series has garnered attention for its vibrant and extravagant portrayal of life, often drawing comparisons to works such as ‘Emily in Paris‘ and ‘Aisha‘. Despite its glamorous surface, the show also aims to address serious issues like MeToo and responsible journalism, although critics suggest the plot may become disjointed at times.

Overall, ‘Call Me Bae’ showcases Ananya Panday’s acting debut in a series format, combining humor, drama, and a contemporary take on self-empowerment in a rapidly changing world.